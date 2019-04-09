New Cancer Vaccine?

The medical world is abuzz with news that an experimental cancer vaccine is showing promise. A study out in the journal “Nature Medicine” says a small clinical trial of patients with lymphoma at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital is showing “promising results.”

The treatment is referred to as a ‘vaccine’ because it causes a person’s immune system to fight the disease but it is not preventive like the flu shot. The new trial will continue to test on patients with lymphoma as well as those with breast and head-and-neck cancer.

But don’t get too too excited – there will have to be larger trials before even going before the FDA for review.

As for how it works… Researchers created the treatment directly inside the tumor by injecting injected one tumor with a stimulant to recruit immune cells. The activated immune cells then travel throughout the body.

On a related note…New guidelines from health experts say women who have an average risk for breast cancer should get mammograms every other year starting at age 50. The advice comes from the American College of Physicians. The ACP guidelines say mammography before the age of 50 poses more potential risk than benefit in most women. It adds breast cancer screening should stop in women who are at least 75 years old or who have a life expectancy of less than ten years.

Source: Medical Xpress