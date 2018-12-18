New Canton City Council President Appointed

(WHBC) – Canton City Council has a new president.
William Sherer II has been appointed to finish the term of late president Allen Schulman.
Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says Sherer will do a good job in the role.
“He has big shoes to fill, but he will do a good job,” the mayor said on Canton’s Morning News.
Sherer acknowledged the same sentiments at Monday night’s city council meeting, calling Schulman a mentor.
The term runs through the end of next year.
The 48-year-old Sherer says he plans on running for the position next year.
Sherer is the business manager of Ironworkers Local 550.
