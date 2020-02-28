New Canton Local Middle School Will Be Built Without Additional Taxes
Books on desk in library at the elementary school
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In three years middle school students at Canton Local School district will have a brand new building to learn in.
Yesterday we found out that the district will not be seeking additional tax dollars to build the facility. The new building will be located near the northeast corner of the Cleveland Avenue and Ridge Avenue intersection, just south of the high school.
The project will cost just over $18 million. Once completed, the new school will replace Faircrest memorial middle school, which will become an elementary school.