New Case Management System Coming to Stark Common Pleas Court

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With criminal justice being the most costly service provided by Stark County government, you can imagine the complexity of the computer system that keeps track of all that information.

So now the board of commissioners has a $3 million agreement with Courtview Systems to replace the case management system used by the Clerk of Courts and all divisions of the Common Pleas Court.

It’ll take a year and a half to build it all out, with work beginning next month.

Maintenance of the system is part of the cost.