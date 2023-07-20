News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

New Coffee Shop Dropped Into Place in Massillon

By Jim Michaels
July 20, 2023 9:59AM EDT
Courtesy 7 Brew Massillon and Motley Brew.

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They say Rome wasn’t built in a day.

But apparently you can put up a new drive-thru coffee shop in about an hour.

That’s what happened in Massillon on Thursday.

The prefabricated sections of the new “7 Brew” coffee shop were dropped into place in the 2500 block of Lincoln Way East.

Courtesy 7 Brew Massillon and Motley Brew

There’s still plenty to do inside, so the coffee shop won’t open until the end of next month.

The local franchisee donated $2000 to the Tiger Swing Marching Band.

