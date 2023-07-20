New Coffee Shop Dropped Into Place in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They say Rome wasn’t built in a day.

But apparently you can put up a new drive-thru coffee shop in about an hour.

That’s what happened in Massillon on Thursday.

The prefabricated sections of the new “7 Brew” coffee shop were dropped into place in the 2500 block of Lincoln Way East.

There’s still plenty to do inside, so the coffee shop won’t open until the end of next month.

The local franchisee donated $2000 to the Tiger Swing Marching Band.