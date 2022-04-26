New CPD Chief: Department Needs to Address Rise in Violent Juvenile Crime
FILE - Then-Captain John Gabbard addresses protesters in downtown Canton following the shooting death of George Floyd in 2020. (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Violent juvenile crime.
We’re seeing more of it in Canton. especially after the arrest of 15- and 17-year-olds in the city’s latest homicide.
New Police Chief John Gabbard says he plans to address that segment of crime, admitting it’ll involve more than arresting people.
But Chief Gabbard does think there’s a recent renewed lack of respect for police and authority that is part of the problem.