Positive Results From New CPD Initiatives

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard presents juvenile crime stats to city council and the administration. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton’s men and women in blue are working under a new crime-reduction and community-building agenda, and it’s showing some positive signs.

Canton police patrol officers are agreeing to park their cars and walk parts of their beat, to gain some recognizability in their neighborhoods.

Where volunteering officers had been doing that two days a week, but it’s now up to three.

There are also biweekly We Believe in Canton events, hoping to connect with young people in the city.

The next one is Wednesday July 13 at 3 p.m. at Nimisilla Park on Mahoning Road NE.