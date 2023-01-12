NEW DATA: U.S. Kindergarten Vaccination Rate Drops Again

NEW YORK (AP) – Vaccination rates for U.S. kindergarteners are down again, and federal officials are launching a new campaign to try to bring them up.

Usually, 94% to 95% of kindergarteners nationally are vaccinated against measles, tetanus, and certain other diseases.

The vaccination rates dropped below 94% in the 2020-2021 school year.

A new study finds they dropped again in the 2021-2022 school year, to about 93%.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new data Thursday.

This week, the CDC launched a campaign that includes new educational materials to help doctors talk to families about vaccinations.