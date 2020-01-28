      Weather Alert

New EdChoice: More Options or Too Tough on Public Schools?

Jim Michaels
Jan 28, 2020 @ 5:52am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It could be a boon to private schools in Ohio, but leave some public school districts financially strapped.

That’s the expansion in the EdChoice program that’s set to take effect on February 1st, when the number of failing school buildings in Ohio jumps from about 500 to over 1200, just by changing the criteria.

The state legislature hopes to fix that this week.

EdChoice proponents say they want it left alone so there’s greater school choice.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon