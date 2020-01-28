New EdChoice: More Options or Too Tough on Public Schools?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It could be a boon to private schools in Ohio, but leave some public school districts financially strapped.
That’s the expansion in the EdChoice program that’s set to take effect on February 1st, when the number of failing school buildings in Ohio jumps from about 500 to over 1200, just by changing the criteria.
The state legislature hopes to fix that this week.
EdChoice proponents say they want it left alone so there’s greater school choice.