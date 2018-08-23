New Exhibits and a Near-Sold Out Fundraising Event at Canton Museum of Art

Canton Museum of Art’s Max Barton spoke on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning.

Barton said that there are limited tickets left for the gARTens of Versailles: A Royal Masquerade Ball on Saturday, August 25, 2018 – their annual gala at the Cultural Center for the Arts.

The 2018-19 season opened with four new exhibitions last week.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 13, 2018, Canton, Ohio — The Canton Museum of Art (CMA), one of Northeast Ohio’s premier American art museums for an exceptional visual arts experience, opens its 2018 – 19 exhibition season on Thursday, August 16, with three powerful, original exhibitions: Arden Riddle: Master of Mid-Century Design, Our Separated Selves: Watercolors by Darius Steward, and The Art and Sole: Lisa Sorrell’s Art of Cowboy Boots. These featured exhibitions will be presented along with an original exhibition from the Museum’s Collection, Everyday Faces, featuring works from George Bellows, Thomas Hart Benton, Ferdinand Brader, Winslow Homer, Frederick Remington, Clyde Singer, and many more. The opening night reception at the Museum is free and open to public, 6 – 8 pm, and will include light hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and live music featuring Vox Belle.

“It exciting to open our 2018-19 season with the Mid-Century Modern furniture art of Arden Riddle—with an exhibition that showcases not only his coveted furniture pieces, but also takes viewers inside his design and craft methods, it’s just truly amazing work,” said Museum Director Max Barton. “Darius Steward’s powerful watercolors and Lisa Sorrell’s artistic cowboy boots lend a perfect accompaniment for connecting art to life in the galleries.