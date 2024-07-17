New Fingerprinting Device Coming to Stark Courthouse

A technician at FIRM Systems demonstrates how finger prints are scanned and captured using Livescan biometric fingerprint technology Monday, June 6, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You likely know that people arrested are fingerprinted with a photo taken at the sheriff’s office.

Did you know a second set of fingerprints is required when some of those same people are indicted on felony charges?

That’s meant a trip back to the sheriff’s office for those out on bond.

So the Stark County Common Pleas Court will make that easier in the coming months.

Thanks to an $11,000 grant, the courthouse will see a LiveScan Fingerprinting device installed in a room in the building.

Prints will be taken right after the arraignment there.

It’ll be operated by trained deputies with the sheriff’s office.

76 other county courts around the state are also installing the devices.

State and federal money is paying for the devices.