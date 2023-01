CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A New Franklin man who is also a social studies teacher at Medina High School faces federal charges, caught in an online child sex sting.

37-year-old Kevin Hedrick was talking to what he thought was a woman offering her 14-year-old daughter for sex.

The woman was a federal agent.

When arrested, Hedrick also had child pornography images and videos in his possession.