New Franklin Police Looking for Missing Teen
NEW FRANKLIN (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New Franklin police are asking for help locating a teen who has been missing for nearly a month.
17 year old Nathan Ball has been missing since October 22. He was last seen at his home in New Franklin. Officers say he left home without his guardian’s permission.
Ball is described as a white male with red hair, standing at 5’10 and weighing around 155 pounds. Those with any info on his whereabouts are encouraged to contact authorities at 330-882-3281.