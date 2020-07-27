      Weather Alert

New Graduating Class Means 9 New Officers for Canton PD

Jim Michaels
Jul 27, 2020 @ 7:27am
WHBC News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More police officers for Canton.

Of the 62 graduates last week from Ohio’s Peace Officer Training Academy, nine grads are headed to the Canton Police Department, according to the academy.

Others are going to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Wooster police department.

Here’s the list of local graduates information from the academy:

Nathaniel J. Clark, Canton Police Department

Elvis T. Drevon, Canton Police Department

Jena M. Dugan, Stark County Sheriff’s Office

Crystal S. France, Canton Police Department

Gabriel R. Fuller, Canton Police Department

Jamison J. Gates, Canton Police Department

Michael D. Greissing, Stark County Sheriff’s Office

J’Tahn K. Hampton, Canton Police Department

Blake E. Montgomery, Canton Police Department

Connor M. Orr, Wooster Police Department

Robert E. Pitts, Stark County Sheriff’s Office

Logan A. Yoder, Canton Police Department

Richard J. Zeren, Canton Police Department

