New Head of Stark JFS Starts Role on Monday

Jerry Coleman, executive director of Stark County Job and Family Services. (Courtesy Stark JFS)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County office of the Department of Job and Family Services has a new executive director.

Attorney Jerry Coleman has been selected for the job.

He’s been serving in the legal division of the department, having worked there for over 20 years.

Coleman’s appointment is effective on Monday; he takes over for Deborah Forkas who retired in January.

Here’s a portion of the release from Stark JFS:

In his new role as Executive Director, Coleman will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the Stark County Department of Job and Family Services.

The department provides critical services to thousands of residents in Stark County.

These services include child protective services, adoption and foster care, child support collection and enforcement, and assistance with food and medical benefits.