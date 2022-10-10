New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge Dedicated Over Weekend

New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center (Courtesy ODNR_

LOGAN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new state park lodge has risen from the flames of the former facility.

Governor Mike DeWine marked the opening of the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center with a ribbon cutting on Saturday.

The new facility offers overnight lodging for the first time.

The former lodge was destroyed by fire in December of 2016.

Insurance proceeds paid most of the $30 million cost.