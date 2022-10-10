News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge Dedicated Over Weekend

By Jim Michaels
October 10, 2022 4:46AM EDT
Share
New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge Dedicated Over Weekend
New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center (Courtesy ODNR_

LOGAN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new state park lodge has risen from the flames of the former facility.

Governor Mike DeWine marked the opening of the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center with a ribbon cutting on Saturday.

The new facility offers overnight lodging for the first time.

The former lodge was destroyed by fire in December of 2016.

Insurance proceeds paid most of the $30 million cost.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
3

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
4

A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
5

Another Shooting in Canton - 23-year old is Seriously Injured