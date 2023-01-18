New Ice Core Analysis Shows Sharp Greenland Warming Spike

GREENLAND (AP) – New ice core data shows Greenland is the warmest it’s been in more than 1,000 years.

Until Wednesday’s study, scientists didn’t have recent ice core data.

The last ice core was from 1995.

This newer data from 2011 shows a spike in temperatures between 1995 and 2011.

Scientists say warming in Greenland in the past may have been masked by local weather variability.

But not any more.

Climate change is blowing that away.

The study’s lead author says this a clear signal of climate change.

It also matches increased ice melt run-off from Greenland.