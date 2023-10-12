News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

New Indictment Charges Senator Menendez With Being An Unregistered Agent Of The Egyptian Government

By News Desk
October 12, 2023 12:58PM EDT
FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife Nadine Menendez arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, June 22, 2023, in Washington. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife were indicted Friday, Sept. 22, on bribery charges. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials.

The superseding indictment filed in Manhattan federal court Thursday accuses Menendez of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The new charge comes just weeks after the Democrat and his wife were accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who wanted the senator to help and influence over foreign affairs.

Messages left Thursday with Menendez’s Senate staff and attorney haven’t been returned.

