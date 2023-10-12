New Indictment Charges Senator Menendez With Being An Unregistered Agent Of The Egyptian Government

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials.

The superseding indictment filed in Manhattan federal court Thursday accuses Menendez of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The new charge comes just weeks after the Democrat and his wife were accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who wanted the senator to help and influence over foreign affairs.

Messages left Thursday with Menendez’s Senate staff and attorney haven’t been returned.