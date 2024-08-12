New Mars Study Suggests An Ocean’s Worth Of Water May Be Hiding Beneath The Red Dusty Surface

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A new study suggests Mars may be drenched beneath its surface, with enough water hiding in the cracks of underground rocks to form a global ocean.

The findings, published Monday, are based on computer modeling as well as seismic measurements from NASA’s InSight lander.

The spacecraft detected more than 1,300 marsquakes before shutting down two years ago.

Scientists say the water is believed to be seven miles to 12 miles down in the Martian crust.

It most likely would have seeped from the surface billions of years ago when Mars harbored rivers and lakes.