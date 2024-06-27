NEW MASSILLON JOBS: City Benefitting from A.R.E. Expansion

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Massillon Director of Economic Development Ted Herncane says the administration is cognizant of the companies doing business currently in the city.

And he says they want to help them out where they can, first.

Herncame says A.R.E. Accessories has a long history in Tiger Town, and they want to keep that going.

He says the economic impact of over 340 new jobs in the city is calculated in terms of millions of dollars.

Herncane says it’s fortunate that city leaders over the years have had the foresight to acquire property in commercial and industrial areas.

A.R.E. will have over 900 people working when the final phase of the transition is done next Spring, according to a company release. benefiting