New Mexico U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan Suffers Stroke

Feb 1, 2022 @ 4:36pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico is expected to make a full recovery after suffering a stroke and being hospitalized last week, when he began to experience dizziness and fatigue.

The 49-year-old Democrat checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe on Thursday.

His chief of staff says the senator was then transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation.

He then underwent decompressive surgery to ease the swelling he was experiencing.

Lujan remains in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, his office says.

