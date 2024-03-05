New Natural Gas Aggregation Deal for Canton Residents

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new natural gas aggregation program for Canton.

Participating residents will pay $3.95.3 per Mcf for two years, with the program starting this month.

IGS Energy is the supplier company.

They will be sending out letters explaining the rate and terms and conditions.

It’s an “opt out” program, so those already on the aggregation plan or with Dominion Energy Ohio do not need to do anything to get the new rate.

Here’s more from the city of Canton:

We would like to remind you that the aggregation program is simply another option for you to consider, and it is important that you make yourself aware of the other options available to you, specifically:

• The Public Utility Commission of Ohio provides a list of other publicly available offers on their website, www.energychoice.ohio.gov. Anyone considering those supply offers should be aware of any early termination penalties, fixed monthly charges, or automatic renewal provisions that can quickly offset any perceived savings. Our

program includes none of the above.

• The utility’s supply rate the Standard Choice Offer (SCO) is a variable rate option. It follows monthly market conditions and trends up and down throughout the year. Again, we would like to remind people that the program is simply another option for our residents and small businesses to consider in their efforts to manage their energy costs.

The City is pleased to have made this program possible but asks that you do not call the city offices, which are not equipped to handle a large volume of calls. Residents should contact IGS Energy at 877-353-0162 if they have any questions.