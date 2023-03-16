New Non-Profit Has Deal With City to Market Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The new diverse organization that recently took over operation of First Friday events in downtown Canton will soon be receiving $250,000.

It’s part of a one-year contract for the non-profit to market the downtown area, even establishing a “brand”.

The Downtown Canton Partnership will also promote and support economic development and other downtown programming.

All but one city council member voted “yes”, and there was agreement to keep the deal to one year to see how it goes.