News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

New Non-Profit Has Deal With City to Market Downtown

By Jim Michaels
March 16, 2023 5:23AM EDT
Share
New Non-Profit Has Deal With City to Market Downtown
Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The new diverse organization that recently took over operation of First Friday events in downtown Canton will soon be receiving $250,000.

It’s part of a one-year contract for the non-profit to market the downtown area, even establishing a “brand”.

The Downtown Canton Partnership will also promote and support economic development and other downtown programming.

All but one city council member voted “yes”, and there was agreement to keep the deal to one year to see how it goes.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

3 More Tornadoes Hit SW Ohio
3

Canton Man Found Guilty of Assault Charge in Hammer Attack
4

Canton Police Need Your Help in a Murder Investigation. Check out these PICTURES
5

Long-Sought Alliance Man Makes FOTW List Once Again