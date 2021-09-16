Gonzalez Appears at North Canton Ceremony for ‘Annie’ Dryden, Later Makes Big Announcement
Courtesy office of Congressman Anthony Gonzalez.
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The new North Canton postal facility on East Maple Street has been named in honor of the late Marine Lance Corporal Stacy “Annie” Dryden.
There was a naming ceremony on Wednesday of this week.
President Trump signed a bill in December making that name change official.
The 22-year-old Dryden who was a 2004 graduate of Glen Oak High School died in a non-hostile incident in Iraq in 2008.
A portion of Route 62 in Canton is also named in her honor.
Congressman Anthony Gonzalez was part of the cweremony.
He announced on Twitter that he would not be running for reelection, citing what he calls the “toxic dynamics” of the Republican Party.