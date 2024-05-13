New ODOT Pavement for Parts of Routes 62 and 93 in Western Stark

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 13 different ODOT projects, either underway or starting this construction season in Stark County.

One of them: a $1.5 million job has new pavement going down in two different townships in the western part of the township.

On Route 62 in Sugar Creek Township between Wilmot and just south of Brewster at Route 93.

There’s also new asphalt going down on Route 93 in Tuscarawas Township between Routes 241 and 172, west of Massillon.

Some preliminary work is being done.

The pavement part of the project starts soon should wrap up by August.