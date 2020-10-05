New ODOT Project Coming to Routes 30, 183
WHBC News
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as ODOT puts the wraps on a half-dozen work projects for the season, they’re starting a new one.
As part of a $2 million job to repave Route 30 between East Canton and Minerva, minor bridge repair work is being done for the next few weeks.
Watch for lane closures there.
The project also includes Route 183 in and north of Minerva.
The actual paving work will be done next year.
And the final course of pavement is being put down in that big Route 619 widening and roundabout project in Lake Township, with lane restrictions at times.
That’ll wrap up that $13 million project.