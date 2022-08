(AP Photo/Dave Kolplack)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Time to get some more road projects going as the construction season starts to wind down.

ODOT is closing Route 43 south of Waco near Amford Drive SE in Canton Township for the week starting today for drainage work.

Also, there will be nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. ramp closures at the Routes 30 and 21 exit in Massillon for repair work.