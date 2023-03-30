New Ohio Bill Sparks Death Penalty Discussion

This Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014 photo shows the gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The death penalty discussion is back in Ohio.

12 Senators from both parties have introduced a bill to eliminate capital punishment in the state.

Bill sponsor Hearcel Craig of Columbus says all life is precious.

AG David Yost agrees the system needs to be fixed, but says he will “stand with the families of the slain”.

Even U.S. Senator JD Vance sounded off on the subject, saying the ultimate level of punishment is needed for some.

But he says he’ll go along with whatever the legislature decides.