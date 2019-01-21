New Orleans Sends a Message to NFL Refs

The New Orleans Saints appeared to be on their way to punching a ticket to the Super Bowl when LA Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman slammed into Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis with less than two minutes to go in the NFC Championship Game. The referees did not call pass interference on the play and the Rams went on to win the game in overtime, much to the anger of Who Dat Nation. The Pelican State let the refs know exactly how it felt about the call. A digital highway sign above the Pontchratrain Causeway just outside of New Orleans displayed the thought that is on the minds of many Saints fans: We were robbed.

Lucy The Who Dat Dog is just as disappointed about her team’s loss. She is already thinking about next year. If she ever meets the ref who missed the call, she is going to bite him!