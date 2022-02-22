      Weather Alert

New Ownership Group at Massillon, Louisville-Area Skilled Nursing Facilities

Jim Michaels
Feb 22, 2022 @ 4:50am
Courtesy Amherst Health

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re experienced in directing operations at skilled care facilities.

Now they own two of them in Stark County.

Amherst Care is now operating the Amherst Meadows Skilled Nursing and Rehab facility on 1st Street NE in Massillon.

Also, Green Meadows Skilled Nursing and Rehab on Columbus Road NE outside of Louisville.

The new owners believe they have the experience, without that “corporate” feeling.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Lake Man's Bond Set at $750,000 in Sunday Shooting Death
Rival Schools Honor Beloved Senior Student-Athlete Killed in Crash
Man Charged in August Shooting Death Arrested in Detroit
Streams, Creeks Flooded, Warnings Remain Up
Connect With Us Listen To Us On