New Ownership Group at Massillon, Louisville-Area Skilled Nursing Facilities
Courtesy Amherst Health
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re experienced in directing operations at skilled care facilities.
Now they own two of them in Stark County.
Amherst Care is now operating the Amherst Meadows Skilled Nursing and Rehab facility on 1st Street NE in Massillon.
Also, Green Meadows Skilled Nursing and Rehab on Columbus Road NE outside of Louisville.
The new owners believe they have the experience, without that “corporate” feeling.