New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end.

Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.

Watch for lane and even some ramp closures at times.

Some minor bridge repairs were also part of the project.

The full project should be completed by late November.