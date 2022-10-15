New Phila Man Arraigned in Hot Car Death of Toddler Son

Landon Parrott (Courtesy Tuscarawas County jail)

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old New Philadelphia man entered not guilty pleas to murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of his toddler son.

This after he was named in a grand jury indictment.

Landon Parrott remains jailed on $250,000 bond.

Investigators say Parrott placed 14-month-old Kyle Parrott inside his car for five hours last month in order not to wake up a roommate.

Temperatures that day reached 87 degrees.

The child was found unresponsive in the car and pronounced dead at the hospital.