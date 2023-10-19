News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

New Phila Man Charged in Fight at Holmes 9th Grade Football Game

By Jim Michaels
October 19, 2023 7:15AM EDT
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old New Philadelphia man is charged with felonious assault and a 72-year-old victim needed hospital treatment.

This, after a fight involving four people in the stands of a freshman football game at West Holmes High School last week.

Raymond Korns II also allegedly hit a pedestrian as he tried to quickly exit the school parking lot.

He was arrested in Millersburg.

We’re told the pedestrian was not seriously hurt.

