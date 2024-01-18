New Phila Police Seek 2nd Suspect in Wild Shooting Spree

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New Philadelphia police are looking for the second of two men accused of sticking guns out a car window and shooting in the air.

This, as police say they drove down 6th Street in the city last Friday afternoon.

29-year-old Zachary Taylor of Newcomerstown faces felony firearms and ‘tampering with evidence’ charges.

He was arrested that night.

New Phila Police are not identifying the other suspect they are looking for.

They used video surveillance images to track down the car and Taylor.

No one was hurt in the gunfire.