New Phila Student Arrested With Gun in School

By Jim Michaels
February 6, 2023 3:56AM EST
New Phila Student Arrested With Gun in School

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A student in the New Philadelphia City Schools is in trouble for bringing a gun and ammunition to school.

The Welty Middle School student was arrested Thursday at the school after administrators there searched the student’s backpack and found a .22 caliber handgun and a magazine containing ammo.

The student was taken to the Juvenile Attention Center in Muskingum County.

Administrators believe he was showing the weapon off and no one was threatened.

