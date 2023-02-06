New Phila Student Arrested With Gun in School
February 6, 2023 3:56AM EST
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A student in the New Philadelphia City Schools is in trouble for bringing a gun and ammunition to school.
The Welty Middle School student was arrested Thursday at the school after administrators there searched the student’s backpack and found a .22 caliber handgun and a magazine containing ammo.
The student was taken to the Juvenile Attention Center in Muskingum County.
Administrators believe he was showing the weapon off and no one was threatened.
