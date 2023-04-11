NEW POLL: 4 In 10 Say Next Vehicle May Be Electric

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that about 4 in 10 U.S. adults are at least somewhat likely to go electric when it comes time to buy a new vehicle.

They say the main deterrents are high prices and too few charging stations.

The poll shows that even with tax credits of up to $7,500 to buy a new EV, it will be difficult for President Joe Biden and the auto industry to persuade drivers to ditch their gas-burning cars and trucks for vehicles without tailpipe emissions.

The poll comes from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.