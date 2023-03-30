New Project in Northern Stark Involves Closure
LAKE and PLAIN TWPs., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new Stark County ODOT project starts soon at the Plain/Lake Township line.
Most of the work in the $1.3 million project will be at the intersection of Mount Pleasant Street NE and Route 43, which is also Kent Avenue.
ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says there have been a lot of accidents at the Mount Pleasant/43 intersection, so the west leg of Mount Pleasant will be closed in both directions at Kent Avenue starting Monday.
That’s a permanent closure.
There will be a turnaround added at the new dead end of Mount Pleasant for access to businesses and a church there…
The project also includes new turn lanes and a traffic signal at Mount Pleasant and Market Avenue.
The project is set to be completed by next Summer.
It’s a $1.3 million project.