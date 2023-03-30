New Project in Northern Stark Involves Closure

FILE–In this Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, file photograph, road signs direct drivers past construction along Highway 36 in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

LAKE and PLAIN TWPs., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new Stark County ODOT project starts soon at the Plain/Lake Township line.

Most of the work in the $1.3 million project will be at the intersection of Mount Pleasant Street NE and Route 43, which is also Kent Avenue.

ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says there have been a lot of accidents at the Mount Pleasant/43 intersection, so the west leg of Mount Pleasant will be closed in both directions at Kent Avenue starting Monday.

That’s a permanent closure.

There will be a turnaround added at the new dead end of Mount Pleasant for access to businesses and a church there…

The project also includes new turn lanes and a traffic signal at Mount Pleasant and Market Avenue.

The project is set to be completed by next Summer.

