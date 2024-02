AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summit County will have a new chief prosecuting attorney at the end of the day Friday.

Elliot Kolkovich, who is with the office, is being sworn in as county prosecutor in the first floor atrium of the courthouse Friday afternoon.

Kolkovich replaces longtime prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh who is retiring due to the long-lasting effects of COVID-19.