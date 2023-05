GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – How cold was it Thursday morning?

Lots of 31 degree temperatures were officially reported to the National Weather Service, but there are reports that some thermometers dipped into the upper 20s.

The Akron Canton Airport weather station set a new record low for the date at 32 degrees.

The previous record was 34 set in 1925 and again in 1941..