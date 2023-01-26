New Rep Thomas Given Committee Assignment
January 26, 2023 3:30AM EST
49th District State Rep Jim Thomas is sworn in to office. (Courtesy Ohio Statehouse)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The newest state representative from Stark County has a committee appointment.
49th District State Rep Jim Thomas from Jackson Township has been appointed vice-chair of the House Government Oversight Committee by House Speaker Jason Stephens.
The Republican notes his experience as a township trustee.
Thomas defeated three-term Democrat Thomas West in November.
More about: