New Rep Thomas Given Committee Assignment

49th District State Rep Jim Thomas is sworn in to office. (Courtesy Ohio Statehouse)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The newest state representative from Stark County has a committee appointment.

49th District State Rep Jim Thomas from Jackson Township has been appointed vice-chair of the House Government Oversight Committee by House Speaker Jason Stephens.

The Republican notes his experience as a township trustee.

Thomas defeated three-term Democrat Thomas West in November.