New Road Projects This Week
July 22, 2024 9:28AM EDT
SUGAR CREEK TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A road closure starting Monday in Sugar Creek Township, just east of Beach City.
ODOT says Route 212 just south of Amway Street SW will be closed for a couple of weeks for a culvert replacement.
That part of Route 212 is known locally as Dolphin Street.
Other closures this week:
1. The North gate to Stadium Park off Fulton Road NW is closed this week.
2. In Pike Township, Ridge Avenue SW is closed south of Downing Street.