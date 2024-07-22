New Road Projects This Week

SUGAR CREEK TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A road closure starting Monday in Sugar Creek Township, just east of Beach City.

ODOT says Route 212 just south of Amway Street SW will be closed for a couple of weeks for a culvert replacement.

That part of Route 212 is known locally as Dolphin Street.

Other closures this week:

1. The North gate to Stadium Park off Fulton Road NW is closed this week.

2. In Pike Township, Ridge Avenue SW is closed south of Downing Street.