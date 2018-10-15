New Royal Baby on the Way

The royal household has just announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the spring!

A statement was released by Kensington Palace that said, “Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby.”

Where will the baby be in the hierarchy of things? Well, the new baby will be seventh in line to the throne, after his father and first cousins.