New Royal Baby on the Way
By Pam Cook
|
Oct 15, 2018 @ 6:18 AM
Guards march outside Buckingham Palace in London in the Queen's official birthday parade

The royal household has just announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the spring!
A statement was released by Kensington Palace that said, “Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby.”
Where will the baby be in the hierarchy of things? Well, the new baby will be seventh in line to the throne, after his father and first cousins.

