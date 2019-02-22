New Rules for Local Hospital Visitors

If you are planning to visit a local hospital — be aware that several have implemented flu visitation restrictions. The Canton Health Department has announced that Mercy Medical Center, Aultman, and Aultman Alliance Community Hospitals are included. They say it’s the best thing based on Flu activity in our community.

The rules include:

* Visitors under the age of 14 are not to enter the patient care areas to visit patients.

* All visitors must clean their hands with soap and water or alcohol sanitizer before and after visiting patients.

* Visitors who have the Flu or cold symptoms are asked NOT TO VISIT with patients until healthy.

* Visitors should cover their coughs and sneezes and will be politely reminded if they forget to do so