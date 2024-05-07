New SARTA Bus Station in Massillon Opens

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The new $5.1 million SARTA Transit Center on Tommy Henrich Drive NW just off Lincoln Way in Massillon is operational as of last week.

The Massillon facility is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an official opening event being planned for later.

Bus riders had to use temporary facilities for a few years after SARTA moved out of its downtown Hampton Inn location.

There’s also a 20-car parking lot.