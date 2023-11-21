New Stark Parks Path Connects College Campuses and Hoover Trail

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thanks to Stark State College and Kent State Stark, a new Stark Parks hike-and-bike trail now connects the west end of the Hoover Trail with the Jackson Township campuses.

The trail which is part concrete path and part crushed limestone goes from the Hall of Fame bridge through the forested areas then main area of the two campuses, up to Mega Street.

The park system says the trail provides exercise opportunities as well as opening up the college campuses to the public.