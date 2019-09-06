      Weather Alert

New Study: Most Ohio High School Grads Not Prepared for College

Jim Michaels
Sep 6, 2019 @ 6:18am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Your high school graduate may be off to college, but how ready is he or she to tackle the work and succeed in a good career?

A first-of-its-kind report by ideologically-conservative think tank the Thomas B Fordham Institute indicates less than half of Ohio students are well-equipped to succeed in college.

75% of those taking the ACT or SAT show some need for remediation classes.

The study looked at the 2017 graduating class.

