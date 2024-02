New Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich is sworn into office on Feb. 23, 2024 by former Prosecutor Sharri Bevan Walsh. (Courtesy Summit prosecutors office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summit County has a new chief prosecutor.

Elliot Kolkovich was sworn in Friday afternoon to complete the term of Sherri Bevan Walsh who officially retired for health reasons ten days ago.

Kolkovich has been with the office for over a dozen years.

Bevan Walsh served a record 23 years as prosecutor.

She has long-term issues with COVID-19.