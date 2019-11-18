New Technology has Arrived at Pro Football Hall of Fame
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new piece of technology has arrived at the Pro Football Hall of Fame that will help those with hearing issues enjoy their overall experience. New special smart glasses from the company SignGlasses LLC will allow deaf guests the opportunity to see subtitles while viewing presentations in the hall’s theatres. In addition to the glasses, the Hall will work with SignGlasses to co-host an annual deaf awareness day starting next year.