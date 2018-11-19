New Tribe Uniforms For 2019

(official Indians release)

CLEVELAND INDIANS ANNOUNCE 2019 UNIFORM UPDATES

The Tribe will rock a new home alternate red jersey

Photo Credit Cleveland Indians/Dan Mendlik

The Cleveland Indians unveiled their 2019 uniforms on Monday morning at the Progressive Field Team Shop, introducing a new home alternate red jersey. Next season’s uniforms also will proudly display the official 2019 All-Star Game logo on the side of every hat and sleeve of each jersey.

The Indians will feature “Cleveland” in block lettering on their official road grey jersey and the alternate road blue jersey. Both road uniforms will feature an all-navy cap. When the Tribe is home at Progressive Field, they will feature either the white jersey with red script Indians across the front or the new alternate home red jersey with navy script Indians. The home hat will be blue with a red bill.

The new red uniform marks just the second time in franchise history, and the first time since the 1970s that the Tribe has rocked red as an official uniform.

Notable Changes

· New home alternate red jersey to compliment the home white jersey

· Defined home and road jerseys

· Navy uniform will only be worn on the road and has block Cleveland across the front

· New home navy cap with red bill and block C