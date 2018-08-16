New Wave Nation At The Palace Theatre

Lead Singer, Jay Secrest, along with bandmate Ken Harding, guests on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning, invited listeners to a one-night-only performance by the local group, at the Palace Theatre on August 25th.

NEW WAVE NATION…the 1980s Show Experience, is celebrating their 20th Anniversary in 2018 and have created a very special show to commemorate it called: “Don’t You Forget About Me: The Story of the 1980s Generation!”

This ONE NIGHT ONLY event will take you through a live musical journey that was the 1980s, with state of the art lighting and stage production, it will also feature large video screens to visually transport you back in time to the decade of excess!

This performance will also welcome Matt Corey on the saxophone and another local favorite, Karri Fedor sitting in with the band.

Showtime: 7:30 PM

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

Tickets: $20 general admission